I'm glad we are all acknowledging climate change as a real threat at this point, but can we now acknowledge the solution that these same scientists are offering?
Getting animals out of our food supply is pivotal if we expect to curb the most drastic effects of climate change. The same scientists that tell us climate change is real are telling us what we need to do as consumers, and we are largely ignoring it.
Is it too much to ask to (at the very least) require plant-based options on every public sector menu? We should be incentivizing these changes on a global scale. If we are truly a progressive town, this is now a part of that progression.
JARED MITCHELL
Astoria
