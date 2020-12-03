Folks shouldn't be elated yet because the media says Joe Biden won. And, at Joe Biden's peril, he all too hurriedly assumes he's president-elect.
President Donald Trump hasn't publicly produced evidence fraudulent conduct stole the election. But such a massive fraud takes more than three weeks after an election to investigate and gather evidence.
All of the election litigation and recounts thus far involve mishandling and isolated fraudulent conduct within a state. No court has yet considered President Trump's claim of massive nationwide fraud.
It seems to me foolish to reject that claim out of hand.
It's worth noting the computer company charged with tabulating votes in the so-called battleground states has lawyered up and refused to testify before the Pennsylvania Legislature about claims of voter fraud.
It seems to me it's in the best interests of the country to shine a bright light on the way our 2020 votes were cast and counted. No matter whether Trump or Biden is finally declared the winner, it's essential that the election complied with the Constitution.
For if our leaders aren't chosen as provided under the Constitution, freedoms guaranteed by that document will also eventually disappear.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
