She really is for the people. She has helped our family twice. I am amazed that she cared enough to take the time to help us. We aren't big company donors. My daughter is disabled and on the Oregon Health Plan.
Her first help was with dental help. My daughter couldn't get into a local dental office for much-needed help.
I got frustrated with the lack of service available, and called Betsy Johnson, at that time the state senator. She made one call to the dental office. They called immediately, and had an opening the next day. She got all her dental needs taken care of.
Our next dilemma was that my daughter fell and broke her right hip. She has a prosthesis on the left. She was life-flighted to a hospital in Idaho. After a week in the hospital, she was transferred to a rehab in Boise. She was to be discharged on July 22 after three weeks there. The Oregon Health Plan was struggling to get her transport back home.
I called Betsy. She called the top man, and got things rolling. She called each day to check on the progress. I truly believe that without Betsy's help, my daughter would still be waiting for transport. And, she called to make sure my daughter made it home OK.
Bottom line here: As busy as she is campaigning to be our next governor, she cared enough to help us.