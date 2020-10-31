Dear Undecided Voters: If you are tempted to vote for President Donald Trump, please stop and read Edgar Allan Poe's short story, "The Masque of the Red Death."
This allegorical story is almost an exact foreshadowing of what is going on in the administration of the White House today.
Please do not vote for Trump.
Instead, with a clear conscience, vote for Joe Biden.
JEAN DOMINEY
Astoria
