Once there was an ancient, old-growth forest stretching from Alaska to Northern California. It is virtually gone due to logging in the past 150 years. Today, numerous species are near extinction because of the destruction of habitat and the exacerbation of climate change from clearcut logging.
According to data collected by Oregon State University, the timber industry is Oregon's main contributor to greenhouse gases, yet in 2016 timber products contributed a paltry 2% to the state's gross domestic product, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
The draft habitat conservation plan, crafted over two years, attempts to bring balance into forest management for too long dominated by timber harvest over fish and wildlife habitat, clean water and recreational values. The habitat conservation plan is necessary because, sadly, timber companies have to be legally required not to harm the environment.
In his recent guest column (Dec. 29), Doug Cooper of Hampton Lumber denigrates the draft habitat conservation plan because it reduces timber harvest on state land. Hampton has thousands of acres of private forest holdings in Washington state, Oregon and British Columbia. They sell our timber to China, Japan and Taiwan. They helped fund the legally bogus Linn County timber lawsuit, which, had it succeeded, would have significantly increased logging on state land.
When is enough, enough!? Cooper asks, "Who will protect all the values of our forests?” The answer is clearly not the timber industry.