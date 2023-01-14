Once there was an ancient, old-growth forest stretching from Alaska to Northern California. It is virtually gone due to logging in the past 150 years. Today, numerous species are near extinction because of the destruction of habitat and the exacerbation of climate change from clearcut logging.

According to data collected by Oregon State University, the timber industry is Oregon's main contributor to greenhouse gases, yet in 2016 timber products contributed a paltry 2% to the state's gross domestic product, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.

