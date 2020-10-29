Now that we have heard all the lies by both sides of this coming election, let's hear the truth.
We should elect a person who will do the most good for us as a nation. I cannot vote for a person who wants to raise taxes, change the Supreme Court and let more illegals into the country.
As far as I can see, we need four more years of President Donald Trump, since Joe Biden isn't very good at anything but bloviating.
Locally, I see Suzanne Weber, a much more qualified person, to lead our district at state.
DALE E. ANDERSON
Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.