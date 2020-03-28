I have known Kathleen Sullivan for over 10 years, and have been impressed by her volunteer spirit. I am extremely appreciative for all she does in our county, and urge those people who live in her district to vote for her reelection in May.
Here are some lyrics I wrote that you can sing along to, if you like, to the tune of "We Got Rain" by Ray Raihala of Brownsmead Flats:
"Kathleen Sullivan is our county commissioner, she’s been on the job now for over three years. Kathleen’s got the experience for this most demanding job, and deserves another four-year term — yah sure! She deserves another four-year term.
"Helping out her neighbors is what she loves most, protecting health and safety of Clatsop County folks. Supporting public education is dear to her heart, as a former teacher she will do her part. And she deserves another four-year term.
"Now Kathleen's currently commission board chair, and serves on the Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee. She's chair of the senior disability services board, and on the Astoria homeless task force. She's a dedicated servant to us all. And she deserves another four-year term!"
NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.