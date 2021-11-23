Thank you for helping me prove my point, Robert Liddycoat, with your letter "Distrust" (The Astorian, Nov. 9).
While we citizens bicker amongst ourselves about who, where, how and why our beliefs and our loyalties to freedom lie without listening to one another, the moguls who make money from that hate and discontent make more money.
A free democracy is exactly like a marriage. It has good and bad times. There are spikes and valleys of emotions. But at the end of most every day, you learn to agree to disagree and say, "I love you," because you know that is the right thing to do. Our society is behaving like a spiteful divorcing couple. Each side, red and blue, want their partner to suffer and be left on the curb.
Any media that promotes proven facts to be false, and uses gossip as evidence of proof is undermining the integrity of that free democracy. Everything worth having is worth working extremely hard to obtain, but even more difficult to keep.
It is time for this "blue said, red said" crap to stop, and seek counseling. A third and more independent party may be able to help a strained relationship learn to listen to others. It would at least get some adults in the room.
One thing I'm sure of is too many Americans have lost their perspective of what is at stake and, in today’s social atmosphere, how fragile free democracy truly is right now!