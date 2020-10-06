Everyone wants their vote to count. We believe in free and fair elections. In Oregon, we have used mail-in ballots for years with no problems.
Mail-in ballots have made it easier for more of us to participate in our elections. Mail-in ballots also make our elections more secure, because there is a paper trail, a record of each person’s vote.
The Russians can’t hack into mail-in ballots. But President Donald Trump and the current Republican administration are trying to scare us with ridiculous, false claims about mail-in ballots, even saying they want to get rid of the ballots.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt’s Republican opponent has not disputed these false claims.
The head of her party, President Trump, wants to throw out our ballots and refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election. Debbie’s Republican opponent has said nothing to tell us she disagrees, let alone is appalled by this.
My vote via a mail-in ballot goes to Boothe-Schmidt. And I’m using our U.S. postal system to mail in my ballot.
RUSS MEAD
Seaside
