Democrats want social programs like free public schooling through community college, a guaranteed living wage, affordable health and pharmaceutical care and affordable housing, because so many working class Americans do not have any of them.
Without them, Americans will never be more than wage slaves; overworked, underpaid, uneducated and too tired and hungry to think past dinner and tomorrow’s wearied monotony. Wage slaves believing that black is white, that war is peace, that freedom is slavery, that the ruling class are their allies and the Democrats are their nemesis are doomed.
The rich and powerful ruling class have no pity, no empathy, but only ridicule and contempt for the masses whom they con, to vote against those who would set them free.
DANI WILLIAMS
Astoria
