The Astorian needs to reevaluate the process it uses to decide which opinion letters to publish.
I strongly believe in freedom of speech and the importance of hearing viewpoints other than my own, but recently The Astorian has published multiple opinion letters that blatantly disregard facts and spread misinformation to citizens, despite saying that it will edit for "factual accuracy."
As conservative bots on social media will tell you, you are entitled to your own opinions, not your own facts. The Astorian's opinion section has become a place for conspiracy theorists to spread false ideas about mass voting fraud (only in states that turned blue, apparently), and The Astorian has been enabling them and helping spread these theories.
A statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on behalf of top federal and state election officials, including some nominated by President Donald Trump, confirmed that this was "most secure election in U.S. history."
There was no mass voter fraud. The lawsuits have failed. States have recounted and certified their vote tallies. There is no question of who won this election, and The Astorian needs to stop giving conspiracy theorists a platform to spread misinformation.
Opinion sections are meant to voice opinions, not invent facts. It's time that The Astorian stops giving a platform to voices trying to undermine our democracy.
JENNA TRAVERS
Astoria
