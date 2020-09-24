How in the world do I deserve to have an opinion? If any of you who have had relatives who fought or contributed to keeping this country free, you deserve the right to vote and have an opinion about what is going on in our streets.
Three of my forefathers and one of my wife Charlotte's fought in the American Revolution. One was captured in the battle of Long Island, New York, and another lost a leg to free us from England.
Another grandfather enlisted in the North in the fight to free the slaves. A cousin flew the maximum amount of trips to drop bombs on Germany to free us from world domination from Adolf Hitler.
lf you check your family tree, many of your relatives also stepped up. If the U.S. had not stood up, we would be speaking in the German language. There would be no Jewish or Black people left. God blessed America.
CHARLES BERGERSON
Warrenton
