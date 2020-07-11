It's sad to see how our quest for freedom has been bastardized into the most laughable argument that's ever been played out in our country. Likened to sawing off the tree limb you're sitting on, some of our citizens are turning a lifesaving strategy — wearing masks and keeping social distance — into a ridiculous fight for freedom. Seriously?
These people are making an untenable stance, encouraged by our foolish and un-American president. They are actually proving our democratic lifestyle is not capable of working. Extreme authoritarian states like China, North Korea and Russia are run by regimes which have the ability to make people do what they want, or else. We have been trying to show the world you can live cooperatively despite differences, and not have to resort to such brutish tactics.
Unfortunately, the so-called freedom fighters in our populace are showing just how incapable they are of living in a true democracy. They clearly can't see the danger of the pandemic, nor heed the advice of experts, while recklessly demanding they assert their personal right to put their lives and everyone else's in danger just to make a foolish point.
This is the most arrogant, selfish and immature stance any of the American people have made in my personal memory. Are stop signs a personal affront to one's freedom if you don't want to stop? What complete and total nonsense. The dictators of the world are laughing and rejoicing in our failure to endure and compromise.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
