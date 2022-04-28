I’m writing this letter in support of Nathan Pinkstaff for Clatsop County commissioner of District 3.
Being from the area that Pam Wev used to represent, I found her to be less than transparent. Her availability to our area's questions, emails and calls was nonexistent.
In fact, when there was a tour of the possible new public works facility site, she, as our commissioner, chose not to attend. It was disheartening, as a constituent, to know that while the cost of the site climbed to $56 million, she still supported this facility.
We need a fresh approach to the issues of child care, homelessness and responsible growth of the county. Nathan is looking for a transparent government that is accountable and open to the taxpayers. Nathan wants to work with the cities on the big issues, not dictate to them. He understands that we all need to come together to keep this county rural, the reason we choose to live here.
Change is needed. A career government employee and consultant is not what's best for our county. We’ve heard time and time again about the "experience" that Wev has, and how you reach out for experience with a mechanic, doctor or hairdresser.
I know I've had a mechanic who took advantage of my mechanical ignorance, I've sought out a second opinion on a diagnosis and I've definitely had more than one bad haircut. Just because you have the experience, doesn't mean you're the best person for the job.