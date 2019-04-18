Why I am running for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 3: I have always believed in term limits for any political office. Without them, "we the people" could not have a government. We do not have a monarchy; we are a republic. We pledge our allegiance to the flag … and to the republic for which it stands.
I believe that members of a commission are chosen by a larger group to act in the best interests of the entire population. I think a commission should resemble a family, with all its personalities. The family members may disagree like heck behind closed doors, but those disagreements shouldn't come rolling out the door. For leadership to work, it needs to be unified in public.
I am not running against someone, but I am running for the Port and the people of Clatsop County.
There is a lot of good happening at the Port, and most of the employees go beyond their prescribed duties to make the Port a better place.
We cannot change past history. We can learn from it, and we can grow. As it is said, "If we continue doing the same thing the same way we have always done it, we will continue to get the same result." I bring a fresh set of eyes to the Port. I ask that you give serious consideration prior to casting your vote for the members of your Port Commission. I would be honored to be one of those for whom you vote.
SCOTT McCLAINE
Astoria
