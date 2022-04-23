As mayors of Gearhart, we've had a front-row seat toward the goal of a new fire station. In 2006, Mayor Kent Smith put a $3.75 million bond measure on the ballot for a fire station and City Hall. It failed by 96 votes.
Since then, much has been learned about the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the potential for earthquakes and tsunamis, and the need to improve resiliency. In 2015, Mayor Dianne Widdop formed a citizens' fire station committee. They evaluated nine sites and recommended Dunes Meadow Park.
A community survey asked the public to choose a site: the current location, the park and 13th Street and N. Marion Avenue (Highpoint). From the results, Mayor Matt Brown and the City Council eliminated the park as a location. Highpoint was the first choice.
In early 2021, the Highpoint owners withdrew their offer to sell. Later in 2021, Mayor Paulina Cockrum and the City Council were offered land at one of the original locations studied, near Highlands Lane.
In exchange for about 5 acres for a fire and police station and a park, the property owners requested annexation of this property into the city. At 70 feet, the proposed site is on some of the highest ground in the area.
The time is now. If we wait, this facility will cost more. Worse, it will cost more if we experience a disaster and relief efforts are compromised!