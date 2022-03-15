The day President Joe Biden took over for President Donald Trump, he inherited a stable geopolitical world, a nation with a recovering economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines that helped keep the virus from going further into the American population and gas priced at less than $2.50 a gallon.
In just over a year these things have changed mostly due to unforced errors on the part of the Biden administration. One of the first things Biden did as president was to open the door for Russian oil sales to America when he hobbled the nation’s domestic energy supply.
And, it was only after bipartisan agreement in Congress that Biden was forced to halt energy sales from Russia. How much thought did it take to figure if America was sending billions of dollars to Russia through oil sales that some of that money was going for Russia’s invasion into Ukraine?
President Trump in 2018 told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting that the Western alliance, particularly Germany, is "totally controlled" by Russia through oil and gas deals. He added, “So we're supposed to protect you against Russia, but they're paying billions of dollars to Russia? I think that's very inappropriate."
What is sad is that even as Americans quit buying Russian oil, other nations like China will be happy to buy all the oil and natural gas they can. They need cheap energy to make cheap products for Americans to purchase.