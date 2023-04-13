We read William Smith's recent letter, "Short-term rentals and noise complaints." In the interest of full disclosure, he is our neighbor, and we allow others to rent our home when we are not there.
We purchased our home 10 years ago, when we couldn't find a place to rent for a family vacation. The property was unmaintained and unoccupied for the five years before, and was significantly damaged in the 2012 storm. Because we struggled to find a good place for our family, we decided to share our repaired home with others in the same predicament.
Fortunately, his letter begins with "Picture this …?" We are not sure why Smith did not include several realities in his hypothetical situation: He can call the property manager directly, as all neighbors of permitted short-term rentals, the Smiths included, have this contact information; like most who provide family friendly accommodation, we do have minimum stay requirements; the biggest group using our home is our own family — when family and friends use the house, there is no one to call; families like ours own short-term rentals; Out-of-state businesses own the hotels.
Similarly, Measure 4-221 only eliminates STRs out of town. Eliminating the rural STRs will probably cause higher demand for STRs in the incorporated areas, where most readers live. We suggest residents vote "no," so the owners of beach houses, like us, share the county tourism burden and generate tourism dollars benefiting all county residents.