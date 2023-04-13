We read William Smith's recent letter, "Short-term rentals and noise complaints." In the interest of full disclosure, he is our neighbor, and we allow others to rent our home when we are not there.

We purchased our home 10 years ago, when we couldn't find a place to rent for a family vacation. The property was unmaintained and unoccupied for the five years before, and was significantly damaged in the 2012 storm. Because we struggled to find a good place for our family, we decided to share our repaired home with others in the same predicament.

