The article on childhood poverty, "Childhood poverty rates improve, but concerns linger" (The Astorian, Dec. 7), could have used the picture of the kids you ran a while back. It looks like the girls need to buy new pants, they are full of holes.
CASEY COCHRAN
Warrenton
