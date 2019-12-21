The word "laugh" is a funny word. If you repeatedly say laugh, it at first sounds strange, then makes you smile and laugh. Try it. Your body’s feel-good chemicals — endorphins —will kick in.
Laughter can provide good therapy. When stricken with ankylosing spondylitis (spinal arthritis) in 1964, Norman Cousins, renowned editor of the Saturday Review, treated himself with massive intravenous doses of vitamin C and massive doses of self-induced laughter, including Marx Brothers movies.
Cousins recovered and lived another 26 years. He found that just 10 minutes of rollicking laughter per day provided two hours of pain-free sleep. Doctors were not sure why.
When I face terminal circumstances, I'll view Mel Brooks films, lots of Monty Python, and Groucho's "Duck Soup." Toss in Billy Wilder's "Some Like It Hot," and I could die pain-free.
Loud and long laughter that goes so far as to lose all touch with its motive and to exist only in itself — that's laughter at its best.
I know that Chaucer and the Bible often dish up good humor, ducks are easily the funniest animals, and I can't stay mad at someone who makes me laugh.
But whenever the impeachment trials or global warming start to daunt me, I heed Woody Allen's Aug. 10, 1979, advice to a graduating class: "More than any other time in history, mankind faces a crossroads. One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other, to total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly."
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
