Please join me in retaining Lylla Gaebel for Sunset Empire Transportation District Board Position 7.
Lylla has the experience and dedication to continue serving us as a representative on our transportation board.
Lylla previously served as a commissioner on the Warrenton City Commission, and then served as our Clatsop County Commissioner.
When Lylla serves, she is totally committed.
CRAIG YAMASAKI
Hammond
