Astoria Parks and Recreation Department is game on for Park and Recreation Month.
Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. This month highlights the vital role local parks and recreation play in conservation, health and wellness and social equity efforts in communities all across the country.
This year, it’s all about highlighting the fun, games and exciting offerings at Astoria parks and recreation centers. From providing special events, to exciting sports leagues and everything in between, we have a wide variety of programs that are not only fun, they also bring the community together.
In Astoria, you can celebrate Park and Recreation Month by participating in our bingo contest, visiting the Astoria Aquatic Center for a special prize for the kids and playing at our parks.
July is the perfect time to highlight all the benefits parks and recreation provides right here in Astoria. Our local parks and recreation directly contribute to reduced obesity rates, an improved ecosystem and increased property values.
Astoria Parks and Recreation is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and conservation, as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs and services.
Learn about the exciting Park and Recreation Month activities planned for Astoria, and more, at any of our facilities, or visit online at astoriaparks.com
TIM WILLIAMS
Director, Astoria Parks and Recreation
Astoria
