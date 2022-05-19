I've lived in this area for as long as I can remember. I am a junior at Knappa High School, and currently run track and cross-country. The issue I want to attract more attention to is the garbage and litter across the Astoria Riverwalk.
The Riverwalk is one of the main routes I use on various runs and bike rides, and many others, too. The amount of garbage pushed off onto the side and thrown into the brush is way too much. I want to bring awareness to this because our small city is widely popular for its many attractions, and litter is not one of them.
Tourism is undoubtedly one of Astoria's largest systems of income. A lot of the shops and popular restaurants are located along our city's Riverwalk. I'm sure the last thing tourists want to see while riding our trolley is the amount of garbage and wasted vehicles behind the gas station near Buoy Beer Co.
All I am trying to say is maybe, while our city is still beautiful as is, there are some spots that have been neglected and can be cleaned up more.
I've run and biked on this Riverwalk for years now, during the day, and even during the night. I've noticed many areas where used clothing, bottles, shopping carts, cardboard boxes and much more trashed items have been thrown out where they don’t belong.