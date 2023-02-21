David Gomberg was my representative in Salem for 10 years, until redistricting took him away. I didn't always like what he had to say, but I never felt like he lied to me.

Now my representative is Cyrus Javadi. He's been in office barely a month, and he's gaslighting me already. The leading article in his current mailing warns us of the menace to family farms presented by House Bill 2667. It sounded a little over the top to me, so I thought I'd look into just what the bill has to say.

