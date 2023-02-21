David Gomberg was my representative in Salem for 10 years, until redistricting took him away. I didn't always like what he had to say, but I never felt like he lied to me.
Now my representative is Cyrus Javadi. He's been in office barely a month, and he's gaslighting me already. The leading article in his current mailing warns us of the menace to family farms presented by House Bill 2667. It sounded a little over the top to me, so I thought I'd look into just what the bill has to say.
HB 2667 is just over a page in length, and requires the state environmental and agriculture departments to refrain from licensing new "industrial confined animal feeding operations" until impacts can be properly assessed. It also prohibits enlarging existing operations.
Most of the text in the bill is devoted to defining just what an "industrial confined animal feeding operation" is. It's an operation with 2,500 mature dairy cows, or 3,500 cattle or 30,000 swine or 125,00 chickens, etc.
Morrow County has declared a groundwater contamination emergency in response to nitrite contamination that has made the water in hundreds of Morrow County wells — wells that were formerly usable — unsafe for drinking. HB 2667 is a prudent response to keep a local problem from getting worse, and preventing it from becoming a statewide problem.
What I think HB 2667 actually threatens are corporate entities that wish to use Oregon as a dumping ground.