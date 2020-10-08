A recent guest column regarding Measure 4-205 raised some serious red flags.
The writer advocates for approval of the measure while maintaining it will “give us back some of our liberties,” but doesn’t list or define what liberties have been taken away. My family and I own and advocate for gun ownership, and have not experienced any reduction of our rights.
This measure is unconstitutional. It proclaims that the county sheriff shall not enforce any law (local, state and federal) as it relates to guns of any sort. This type of proposal actually takes away law enforcement authority, background checks, concealed carry permits, restraining orders and much more.
In an era where we are becoming increasingly divided, this measure is akin to throwing gasoline on a fire. It does nothing to enhance gun rights. It creates conflict with other agencies.
Carving out their own exemption for extreme purposes will not create a safer county. It’s really un-American to carve out an area where the law applies to others and not to you. It’s divisive and clearly unconstitutional. It’s so poorly written that there doesn’t seem to be a supportive group. Vote “no” on Measure 4-205.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
