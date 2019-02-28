Property owners and Gearhart citizens: On Jan. 29, the city of Gearhart held a town hall meeting about our fire and police station, the Emergency Response and Resiliency Station. If you were not able to make it to the meeting, it is all online to watch. Please go to cityofgearhart.com, Click on "Community," then "New fire station." There is a video, and a list of facts that may help answer any questions you may have. There is also a questionnaire to fill out.
It is very important for all homeowners and citizens of Gearhart to fill out the questionnaire and get it to the city by April 29. If you have the time, stop by and say "hi" to our volunteers and ask questions, if you have any. Almost all volunteers have regular jobs, but when in need they go to fires, car wrecks, medical calls, etc., and even help out after storms or any emergency. They are a great bunch of guys and gals.
THOMAS THIES
Gearhart
