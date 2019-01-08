My husband and I are so sad to hear of the closing of the Gearhart Crossing Pub and Deli. As new permanent residents of this lovely city, this vacates a significant community gathering place for friends and family.
When we bought our home here last spring, we saw the business as one of the draws for our quality of life. We knew the owners and staff worked hard, but suffered under locally induced impediments. All efforts to recreate and support this essential heart of Gearhart should be made in full. I invite the residents, City Council and interested investors to please consider restoring a vital center for the future of Gearhart.
DELORES SULLIVAN
Gearhart
