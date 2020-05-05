I support and endorse Vineeta Lower for state representative for House District 32. Vineeta has values similar to my own; we need to protect our Second Amendment, parental and constitutional rights. Vineeta has pledged to stop any further taxes, fight for our rights, and she genuinely cares about helping the people in our district and state.
I come from a logging and fishing family who has personally seen the effects of overregulation and needless legislation, forcing many of my family and friends to give up the livelihood they love and depend on.
I want to see a future that includes my great-grandchildren commercial fishing the Columbia River or falling trees in the Pacific Northwest, just like the generations before them. If we do not make an informed vote to protect the livelihood that we depend on, it could all be gone.
Vineeta has been in the fight since the last election, and has not taken large campaign money to influence her campaign. To me, this means a lot. We don't need another representative who has been bought off, or who has obligations to uphold.
Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that those we vote for have our best interests at heart, represent us, are trustworthy and will make a positive impact, not only for us, but the generations that come after us.
I am asking everyone who knows me or my family to please support Lower for House District 32 state representative.
JANIS HEBERT
Astoria
