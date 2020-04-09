The state of Florida is correct to be concerned with unloading sick passengers at its ports.
However, the cruise lines should all be able to determine how many people want to be sent to their own country, and then negotiate with each country's state department to supply a single plane (assuming all who wish to travel can fit on it), and submit a written comprehensive plan to unload people by country group only onto chartered buses that take these people straight to the airport, and through expedited special loading onto the plane going to their country, thereby minimizing the risk to Florida residents while allowing these people to get off of their ship and send them home (crew included, as much as possible).
It is inhuman to require these cruise passengers to have to stay on their ships indefinitely. This is not an extraordinary problem, just get organized and get it done.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
