Early in June, the American Medical Association surveyed 301 practicing physicians nationwide, and found that 96% of physicians have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the 11 physicians not yet vaccinated, five planned to get vaccinated.
Those who know the most about COVID-related illnesses and vaccines are the most likely to want the vaccines.
When COVID-19 vaccines were introduced, we knew they would keep vaccinated people from dying — but, at first, we weren't confident whether they would also stop transmission of the virus.
Now we know more about COVID-19 vaccines and transmission. COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness, and they keep us from spreading the virus to each other — but only if everyone who can get the vaccine gets it promptly.
DAVE CUNDIFF
Ilwaco, Washington