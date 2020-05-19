I have been asking this question: How many people who have been using hydroxychloroquine have gotten the COVID-19 virus?
I know that it is being used for lupus, malaria and arthritis-suffering patients. Not long ago, the countries of Turkey and France had success with it when given at first signs of illness.
Why can't the doctors here use it better? Don't let the heart doctors trick us. Tell the Food and Drug Administration to get off our backs, and let the doctors use it.
DALE ANDERSON
Nehalem
