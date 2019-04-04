The left- and far-left wing of our political sphere cannot seem to be satisfied with the judgment of their own investigative results in the Russia collusion investigation. Unless the results are what they see or believe, the results can't be right. They see what they want to see.
I think we need more team players in Washington to put aside their re-election ambitions, and fight for the common and logical good of the people. I hope and pray that Oregon can set the example for the rest of the liberal states, and work for the common good.
We have many problems to solve, such as border security, drugs, North Korea, trade deals, a growing economy, health care, freedom of speech at our schools and the national debt. So let's all get on board and Make America Great Again.
ROBERT WRENN
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.