I have heard various Trumpians utter the insensitive mantra: "Get over it!"
The sad thing about it is, the more they dismiss the real concerns others have about how this administration is affecting our country, the more they will double down on bringing out the facts.
I doubt if they really stop to objectively examine why so many have resisted President Donald Trump from the start. I have lived through many Republican presidents, and have never felt this way. Why? Because they all acted in a reasonable manner.
Never before in our history has a president been more reviled by people both inside and outside our borders. Trumpians have mistaken this as a consequence for draining the swamp, when it's quite the opposite. The swamp President Trump created is the worst in American history.
Do you think I get pleasure from any of it? I have never felt such a sense of shame and dread about being an American. He has alienated us from allies, and even worse, each other. Trump churlishly lashes out at anyone who disagrees with him. He stupidly mused about using disinfectants, when scientists know it's impossible.
He ignored the warnings of our intelligence agencies about the virus, and continues to delay developing more tests, while lying about the availability of them. Mixed messages and misinformation permeate his methods.
We're all stuck at home, and people are dying unnecessarily as a result of his inaction, and you say, "Get over it?” No way.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
