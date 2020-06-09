I suggest everyone get ready for the coronavirus to haunt and terrorize us for some time to come. Viruses and plagues just don't magically disappear, as our reckless president contends.
Smallpox was finally controlled in the early 1980s. What accomplished this, wishful thinking? No, science did, which our president disrespectfully ignores. Why does he need to listen to experts in any field, when he is a stable genius who doesn't need all those pesky facts that prove him wrong on a daily basis?
He has consistently delayed following the advice of learned professionals, which has resulted in tens of thousands of needless deaths. He still hasn't assisted this country in developing a cohesive strategy in developing a coordinated testing program that would help us identify the infected, and take the necessary action to contain the spread on a national level.
Every epidemiologist knows the importance of this, and yet President Donald Trump continues to ignore and shame his countrymen into blindly running back into an environment where purveyors of death could be anywhere, spreading the virus unchecked.
Testing continues to be based on symptoms, which allows the infected to spread it for weeks before being identified and quarantined, if ever. This is due to the president's selfish attempt to avoid taking responsibility for the most needless and monstrous calamity in our history.
He consistently sends out conflicting messages, which create confusion, which leads to ineffectual action. Get over it? No, get ready for an even greater disaster.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
