I've been a Gearhart taxpayer since 1987, with 20-plus years of going to City Council and Planning Commission meetings.
In 2015, Gearhart assembled a fire station committee to find the best location for a new fire and police station, going by state and federal codes for tsunamis and earthquakes. There were three-plus years of public meetings before we presented our findings to the City Council.
Our top choice: Leslie Miller Dunes Meadow Park. Not because it's a park or has an ocean view, but because it's close to city center, was the highest point (at the time), and was already Gearhart property costing about $5 million. It wasn't about feelings, but about the safety of our citizens and costs.
It was rejected. There was outcry by some, because it's a park, even though it was to take up only a small portion of Gearhart-owned park property.
The High Point property came up for sale, at $3 million to $4 million just for the property. After the city spent thousands testing the ground, the owner decided not to sell to Gearhart.
Now, we're at the Highlands Lane station, a higher point, further inland and with a higher cost. The longer we wait, the more it’ll cost … substantially!
I certainly hope those fighting against a new fire station all this time realize the substantial amount they've cost Gearhart taxpayers, whether it passes or not. Five million dollars at the park then, and now almost $15 million. Next year?
All City Council and Planning Commission meetings are open to the public. Get the facts!