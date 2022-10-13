I’ve been going to the Gearhart City Council meetings since pre-2003 so I can keep up with what’s happening in my city. At the October meeting, all I heard was a bunch of adult, name-calling bullies. I've never heard anything like it before.

There is a set of rules for a council meeting to go by. The city has posted them, and they also read them at meetings so when you talk, you know it is five minutes. I was appalled at what was being said at our City Council meeting, but especially the disrespectful name-calling to our police chief. These people are bullies at best, and are basing their arguments on rumors.

