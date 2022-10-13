I’ve been going to the Gearhart City Council meetings since pre-2003 so I can keep up with what’s happening in my city. At the October meeting, all I heard was a bunch of adult, name-calling bullies. I've never heard anything like it before.
There is a set of rules for a council meeting to go by. The city has posted them, and they also read them at meetings so when you talk, you know it is five minutes. I was appalled at what was being said at our City Council meeting, but especially the disrespectful name-calling to our police chief. These people are bullies at best, and are basing their arguments on rumors.
Vote how you will, but don't vote on rumors. Find the facts!
Dana Gould was in law enforcement, has upper-management knowledge, has managed large budgets and has human resource experience and much more. I was so impressed with Dana on her first month. She was fully engaged. She spoke up with ideas and questions.
Brent Warren was a banker, so has experience specializing in finance for affordable housing and small business and community development, working on the Ridge Path and other projects. Brent has brought up questions with the budget more than once.
If you have questions, get the facts. Rumors are usually empty holes based on someone's ideas.