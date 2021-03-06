I have friends who have told me they don't plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine because, in the past, when they got the flu shot, it didn't work.
The yearly flu shot is a gamble because it contains four flu virus strains that are serious viruses; and the above selections are chosen months ahead of the flu season, hoping they chose the correct viruses that will hit us.
So, the flu shot-included viruses are an educated crap shoot. Therefore, people say the vaccine didn't work, and we hear that that year's vaccine was only 30%, 40%, 50%, etc. effective.
Other vaccines are designed for a specific virus. Examples are: measles, mumps, smallpox, shingles, chickenpox, polio and tetanus. They are extremely effective because they were designed to attack specific viruses.
The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to attack a specific virus, thus their effectiveness is in the 70% to 90%-plus ranges. This vaccine isn't crap shoot. It is for a specific virus, and hopefully for the mutations. Because COVID-19 has a tendency to mutate, we will probably need yearly boosters.
Get the vaccine when it is your time. Help defeat this deadly virus.
KAREN ELDER
Astoria