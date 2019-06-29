I can remember how every time we got ready to move as a family, there was always considerable nostalgia and sadness leaving all the memories, friends and neighbors of the old home. But on the positive side, looking forward to all surprises and adventures of the new home and area.
As Christians, may it not be similar as we approach the end of our earthly stay? Saying goodbye to all our earthly memories and loved ones may cause us nostalgia, and sadness and fear.
But on the positive side, our Lord has said, "Let not your heart be troubled … I go to prepare a place for you … That where I am you may also be … If it were not so, I would have told you."
Oh Lord, in very simple human words: Thank you for "stamping our passports." We're looking forward to a very victorious voyage and our new home with you.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
