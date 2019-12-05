This Astoria Thanksgiving, I give a shout out to city engineers and to Astoria Public Works.
They clear tree branches so lost tourists might see school zone signs. They put in a left turn lane on Niagara Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, so it is safer for both pedestrians and motorists, now that there is less guessing as to eastbound traffic intentions on Niagara.
City engineers and Public Works replaced the yield sign with a stop sign, so that downhill traffic on Eighth would finally yield at Irving Avenue to westbound traffic turning left to go up Eighth. They put up closed signs on Eighth on Grand and Franklin avenues on icy mornings.
What else is being done to make other roads safer? I don't rightly know, but you can be sure our city engineers and Public Works are working at this never-ending task. So on this Thanksgiving holiday, we can all say to them, "Thank you for your service."
DANE JACONETTI
Astoria
