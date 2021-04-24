I was pleased to read in "State backs subsidy for bus route between Astoria and Portland" (The Astorian, April 15) that the state of Oregon has decided to reinvest in bus links between Portland and Astoria.
I live in the Seattle area, and was excited to make a trip to Astoria, having been vaccinated against COVID-19. A large part of my decision to visit Astoria was that I could get here without a car. My trip from Portland to Astoria on the bus was enjoyable, safe and punctual.
I'm glad to see the state and local governments investing in the success of this public transportation option, even after a rough year. I have so enjoyed my visit to this city and look forward to returning (via bus and train) again in the future.
TUCKER CHOLVIN
Snohomish, Washington