We all want the coronavirus pandemic to be over, but do we know the most effective, fastest way to do that? We have to increase global access to safe and effective vaccines.
Research from Northeastern University shows that vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations and inequitable vaccine distribution could lead to twice as many COVID-19 deaths worldwide. That's why it's so important that Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici support global efforts to distribute vaccines, and invest at least $20 billion in fighting COVID-19 globally, including funding for proven health programs like The Global Fund and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Regardless of whether you live in Beaverton or Botswana, we're all in this fight together. In order to end this pandemic, the U.S. must help ensure that first responders and at-risk populations have priority access to vaccines, regardless of where they live.
Promoting global access to COVID-19 vaccines isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do. If we don't fight the virus everywhere, variants will continue to evolve and spread around the world. It's the only way to end this pandemic as quickly as possible, here in the U.S. and around the world.
As Congress considers the next COVID-19 emergency relief bill, I encourage Sens. Wyden and Merkley and Rep. Bonamici to support at least $20 billion in global COVID-19 resources that are essential to reopening the global economy and ending this pandemic everywhere.
MICHAEL KALKOFEN
Beaverton