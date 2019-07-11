In Anchorage, Alaska, on the Fourth of July, the temperature reached 90 degrees. This had never happened before.
Global warming is real. It is here. If you and yours have not yet been affected by global warming, you soon will be. The cap-and-trade amendment would have been a step in the right direction.
I hope the Republican senators who ran away from the cap-and-trade amendment begin to think of their own children and grandchildren, because no living things will be spared.
And where are the bumper stickers? A drive to Portland on U.S. Highway 26 was, at times, bumper to bumper. No stickers.
Have we become a people who are hesitant to display their political stance?
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.