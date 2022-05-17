Society without cultural diversity is inconceivable. America is a country full of cultural diversity. People with different ethnicities, religions and nationalities live in the U.S.
Personally, I came to the states at the beginning of the school year in 2021. I am an exchange student from Germany experiencing the American way of life at Knappa High School. After talking to friends, family and teachers, I've asked myself: How can you broaden your cultural diversity? How can students become more aware of different cultures, and different ways of life?
Obviously, students learn about different cultures and countries in school. But learning about it isn't the same as experiencing it. I didn't know what it would be like to live in the U.S. Broadening your cultural diversity means stepping out of your comfort zone. Instead of going to your favorite restaurant and choosing the same meal every time, go for something else, like a new food place.
If you want to meet new people from different countries, or are interested in a new language, join a club and be open-minded in sharing your culture with new people. Many students told me they wanted to go abroad. Go and follow your dreams. There are so many options for internships abroad, au p-Pair, a high school year or work and travel. Many scholarships are available for those things, too.
Don't hide, go experience! My experience here has been amazing, and I'm so grateful for all the opportunities and wonderful people I've gotten to know.