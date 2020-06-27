While talking to a friend, a true blue "Trumper," I asked why he was so enamored with President Donald Trump. He explained, "I see the U.S. as one large company, the populace being shareholders, and Trump as the CEO. I like his hard line on China."
I don't want a CEO who: filed for bankruptcy many times; has paid hundreds of thousands in hush money to cover up his sexual escapades; was forced to shut down his sham university and pay a fine of $25 million; refuted all of our intelligence agencies' reports that Russia was involved in our 2016 election, Trump saying Putin said "nyet" and he believed him; again refuted intelligence reports of an American citizen murdered and butchered by Saudis, and ordered by the crown prince, while Trump stated that the prince says he wasn't involved and he believed him; exchanged beautiful love letters with North Korea's Kim Jong Un; had to go overseas for money; is a self- proclaimed stable genius, who gets a court order to block release of his college transcripts; and held back information on the pandemic virus, possibly causing the untimely deaths of thousands of Americans.
And, most of all, I don't want a CEO who finds it nearly impossible to tell the truth. Do you?
By the way, my friend's parting words were, "Yes, he is an ass, and I probably wouldn't work for him, but he is my guy!" Go figure. Hurry, hurry November.
HOWARD GILBERT
Astoria
