During the 2019-20 school year, the Astoria High School CommuniCare organization was a part of Joshua Fisher's Introduction to Business class. I had the privilege of being the student ambassador.
We began by developing our mission, based upon results from a student body survey. Our focus then transitioned to our fundraising goal of raising up to $1,500 to be matched 10 to 1 by the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation.
The group chose to support those suffering from mental health and homelessness by funding Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Re-entry Outreach Centers.
I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in the student ambassador role, and look forward to working with the class and our community to support Clatsop County.
Astoria High School's principal, Lynn Jackson, said, "the collaborative support received from local community organizations and partners is vital in helping Astoria High School serve our students and families. These supports help our students meet fundamental human needs, and therefore allow them to focus on their educational goals and interests. We are very appreciative of these partnerships and support."
Fisher is excited as well. "Inspiring young adults to serve our community by volunteering at the Iron Chef, Day of Giving and coordinating with Baked Alaska for a profit-share day is heartwarming."
Just because the world is changing does not mean we have to stop giving back. Stay supportive Clatsop County, and Go Fish!
ANNALYSE STEELE
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.