The recent editorial cartoon, “Biden Charlie Brown” (The Astorian, Jan. 29), showing President Joe Biden as Charlie Brown losing kites in a tree, barely scratches the surface of failures created by the current administration.
From day one, Biden has failed to produce any policy beneficial to the nation’s citizens, and it’s apparent the next three years will be more of the same.
And, with his plummeting approval rating, it’s apparent Americans have caught onto the fact this president doesn’t know what he’s doing.
His ill-conceived Afghanistan pullout has cost American military personnel lives and left military materiel in known terrorists’ possession.
His party’s overaggressive attempt to change election laws has made voters even more skeptical of our voting system’s integrity.
His refusal to enforce current immigration regulations has allowed over 2 million unvetted people to roam all over the country without the ability to monitor where they go and what they do.
His “Build Back Better” proposal was supposed to not cost the taxpayers a dime, but was really a giveaway scam costing trillions.
His economic plan has inflation soaring, resulting in higher energy and food prices for every citizen with little hope of an acceptable “normal.”
Finally, his inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic has left all Americans wondering each day as to when the nightmare will end.
Those Americans who have kept track of Biden’s failures are left with nothing to say but: “Hey Joe, go fly a kite.”