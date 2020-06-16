Regarding the letter "Not the cure" (The Astorian, May 23), I need to be clear: The Cornell University study on a sustainable human population of 2.5 billion is the gold standard. The United Nations stated that this study allowed for a decent standard of living.
You can find other studies that calculated food resource for as many as 10 billion humans, but the standard of living would be greatly reduced (UN World Population Monitoring 2017). You could also conclude that environmental damage would be much greater, and extinction of species much greater at 10 billion vs. 2.5 billion.
Food is not the only resource in jeopardy from too many people. The Nature Conservancy reported that 10 cities in the world are expected to exceed water supply capacity by 2030, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix. Humans will go to great lengths of rationalization to avoid taking reproductive responsibility. They would rather begin desalinizing sea water than reducing birth rates.
The U.S. is calculated by the UN to have the eighth-fastest growing population in the world going forward. It is not because our fertility rate is too high (1.76 children per female), it is mostly because we are an immigration safety valve for other countries where high birth rates exceed job creation rates, leading to poverty.
Making contraception available everywhere to everyone is the only way to bring down birth rates, abortion rates and immigration, not draconian moral regulation.
DAVE FITCH
Astoria
