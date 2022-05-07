"Keeping Gearhart, Gearhart." This is a catchy phrase often flung around when the coastal village is anticipating change of any kind that may disrupt the delicate balance of relaxation and autonomy.
The meaning of the phrase is both illusive and fragile, assuming a different meaning depending on the context and the individual speaking. One thing is certain, if you have to ask what it means, it could announce to the world that you would never understand, so therefore your opinion is of no consequence.
Citizens of Gearhart have never before been faced with an antithesis of "Keeping Gearhart, Gearhart" than at this very moment, ever since a ragtag group of locals decided to incorporate the village as a city to create their own fire department, according to local historian Bill Berg.
The scheme to move the fire station from the center of town 2 miles north will render this village a mere ghost of what it used to be and, more importantly, what it could be, providing the fire station remains at the center of town.
State law now supports rebuilding exactly where it is now, which would ensure a gentle continuity of the memories and community life that Gearhart treasures. Remove the station, the entire reason Gearhart became incorporated, and Gearhart ambiance, is gone forever.
I have always assumed "Keeping Gearhart, Gearhart" has always meant staying simple and unassuming. The present scheme is anything but simple and unassuming.
Give a precious gift to your children and grandchildren, vote "no."