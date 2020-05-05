We have an unimportant election coming up. No, not the 2020 presidential election.
It's our local election in May for Clatsop County commissioner, which in some ways impacts our day-to-day lives even more than the federal elections. The liquefied natural gas issue was a classic example of the impact county commissioners play in determining our quality of life.
First elected after the LNG issue ended, Kathleen Sullivan is now running for a second term. Her yard signs say "Independence, Integrity, Experience." Having worked with her on a local county issue, I agree she exemplifies these qualities.
Kathleen's first term on the commission demonstrated her organizational, prioritizing and communication skills. Seems like all of the above are key qualities of a good commissioner. What do you think?
The fact Kathleen is running for a second term indicates she is committed to all the hours of reading, seeking out and listening to constituents' opinions and staff reports, and the individual research good commissioners do in order to cast knowledgeable, well thought-out votes on county issues.
Sometimes, on a nice day, I go up to the Astoria Column, look out over the lower Columbia area, and think how lucky I am to live here. So yes, when I vote, I want someone committed to protecting the beauty and environmental sustainability of this jewel I call home.
Kathleen considers representing east county a privilege. I believe her record warrants reelection, and I hope you will also consider her.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
