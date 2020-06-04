I just want to thank Howard Gilbert for giving me the best laugh I've had in a long time from his letter, "Hurry, hurry" (The Astorian, May 26), in which he said:
"How could we expect much more from a person who probably thinks that Roe vs. Wade was a choice for Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware. Hurry, hurry November." I needed a good laugh right now.
BONNIE LIVELY
Astoria
